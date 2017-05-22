Hometown Hero: Margaret Freelon

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is open 360 days a year.

It has about 1 million visitors a year. And if you're one of them, you may see Margaret Freelon.

Four years ago, Margaret volunteered at the Perot because of her company. She loved it so much that she stayed and donated almost 500 volunteer hours. The Perot named her an ‘Outstanding Volunteer.’

Margaret loves showing kids how science is alive and something they can do on their own. She loves the Perot so much that she's gotten her sorority, Kappa Zeta of Zeta Phi Beta, to volunteer there.

Margaret is African-American and says it's important to show kids who look like her that science is for them. Her favorite exhibit is space hall because she's a Trekkie.

There are 1,500 volunteers at the Perot Museum. If you'd like more information, log on to www.perotmuseum.org.