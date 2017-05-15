Hometown Heroes: Girl Scout Troop 3480

It's nice to see fifth graders put down high tech to learn how to use a sewing machine.

Girl Scout Troop 3480 in Plano created a project to earn their Bronze Star Award. In September, they decided to make colorful pillowcases for cystic fibrosis patients at Medical City Children's Hospital.

The fabric is colorful and filled with fun designs. More than 120 pillowcases were made by the Girl Scouts to cheer up the patients. They'll get to take them home when they leave the hospital.

Starting in December until April, Troop 3480 gave up every other Friday to make the pillowcases. Each girl put in 20 hours of work. They learned responsibility, a new skill and feel great knowing they helped kids in the hospital feel better.