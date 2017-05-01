Clarice's Hometown Hero: Mayfest Dancers FOX 4 Features Clarice's Hometown Hero: Mayfest Dancers Debbi Jo Thibeau is a dancer, dance teacher and dance studio owner. She's been a volunteer at Mayfest for all of its 45 years.

Thibeau first danced there as a teenager. Now, she brings 2- and 3-year-olds from her dance studio, Dance Concept, for their Mayfest debut.

By dancing in front of the Mayfest audience, the tiny dancers learn confidence, physical accomplishment and have fun. They'll have their debut Sunday, May 7 at 11:30 a.m. on the Zone Stage at Mayfest.

The kids have been working on their dance routine since September. They'll sing and dance to "Bushel and a Peck.” They're accomplished and adorable.

Debbi Jo has Mayfest in her blood. She's had countless students dance there over the years, and it's a treasured memory for them.

Admission is free for everyone on Thursday. Tickets are $8 for people ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 3-12, free for ages 2 and younger, and $5 for senior citizens.

To purchase tickets and more information on Mayfest, click here.