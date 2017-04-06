Rockwall boy behind kid-friendly food pantry needs help to win contest

Since FOX 4 first introduced you to Rockwall first grader Kaden Newton, his family’s living room has been filled with food donations from friends and strangers in the last two months.

The 7-year-old went to a local food pantry and saw the need for kid-friendly foods. So he started his own online non-profit food drive and named it after his favorite foods: mac and cheese and pancakes.

Kaden is now participating in a nationwide contest that will award one “kidtreprener” with a $10,000 grant. He hopes to use the money to help even more kids with his food drive.

Kaden is also the only finalist that plans to use the money for a non-profit.

The Newtons sat down with Heather Hays to bring an update on Kaden’s recent project.

To vote for Kaden, click here.

MORE INFO: Mack & Cheese and Pancakes