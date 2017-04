Last year, FOX 4 introduced you to Avery Zweig, the 10-year-old golf phenomenon who is using her talents to help raise money for cancer research.

She and her team raised $30,000 and helped out a little boy named Cason.

This year, Avery is at it again with a lot more help and an even bigger fundraising goal.

They sat down with Steve Eagar to talk about their latest project.

MORE INFO: www.wingreencampaign.com