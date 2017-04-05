Dallas High Schoolers Meet the Real World

Posted:Apr 05 2017 01:03PM CDT

Updated:Apr 05 2017 01:03PM CDT

Close to 250 Dallas prep school students are learning what it takes to succeed in corporate America.  And in the process, they're helping pay for the education that will forever change their lives.   Dan Godwin takes a  look, in this Fox4ward.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories