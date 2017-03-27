Hometown Heroes: St. Andrew Prom Closet

For the ninth year, girls who can't afford a prom outfit can get one for free at the St. Andrew United Methodist Church Prom Closet. A gown, jewelry, shoes and an evening bag can be the choices.

This year, more than 4,500 long and short prom dresses from size 0-28 in a rainbow of colors are ready for shopping. There are shoes in sizes 5-11 that are ready for girls to dance the night away. The bling of jewelry is dazzling.

Prom Closet opens March 28, 29 and 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and April 1 from 9 a.m. to noon for girls who can't afford a prom outfit. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The address is 1401 Mira Vista Drive in Plano, Texas.

The Prom Closet hotline is 469-385-1810 or email standrewpromcloset@gmail.com. You can also donate prom finery if you'd like.