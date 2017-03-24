Professional Theater Group Wants You On Stage

The Dallas Theater Center is giving ordinary citizens a chance to train for the stage, and be part of a major production. It's a chance to get in touch with your artistic, creative side, and it's free! Dan Godwin takes a look, in this Fox4ward.
