Professional Theater Group Wants You On Stage

By: Dan Godwin

Posted:Mar 24 2017 02:05PM CDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 02:05PM CDT

The Dallas Theater Center is giving ordinary citizens a chance to train for the stage, and be part of a major production.    It's a chance to get in touch with your artistic, creative side, and it's free!  Dan Godwin takes a look, in this Fox4ward.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories