In the Now: Yo Soy DMA

An SMU graduate student is heading up the Yo Soy DMA campaign to bring a diverse audience, especially Latinos, to the new exhibition of modern Mexican art at the Dallas Museum of Art
www.yosoydma.com
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
An SMU graduate student is heading up the Yo Soy DMA campaign to bring a diverse audience, especially Latinos, to the new exhibition of modern Mexican art at the Dallas Museum of Art
www.yosoydma.com