Hometown Hero Update: Ares Alonso

8-year-old Ares Alonso started the clothing donation drive in November. He asked his classmates at Felty Elementary in Waxahachie and Ellis County residents to donate clothes. The drop-off location was at his school and a few local businesses.

One of the beneficiaries was Manna House, which got 750 items of clothing.

Executive Director Sissy Franklin says Ares' act of compassion has made a world of difference and speaks directly to “the heart of a child.”

This fall, Manna House will celebrate 25 years of helping the Midlothian area community. If you need help or would like to volunteer, call Manna House at (972) 775-1800.

