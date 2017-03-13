All year long, fingers are flying to benefit babies with congenital heart defects.

The American Heart Association's ‘Tiny Hats, Big Hearts’ program has people volunteer to knit and crochet tiny red hats for babies born with congenital heart defects.

About 1,000 babies are born in North Texas with that condition. February in ‘Heart Health Month’ and that's when the little red hats are given to babies in North Texas hospitals.

The tiny red hats are collected, washed, disinfected and sealed in a package. Each one is made with love.

If you'd like to knit, crochet or package the tiny hats, log on to www.Heart.org/Dallas or www.Heart.org/TarrantCounty or call (214) 441-4254.