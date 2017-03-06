Hometown Hero: Florence Hill Elementary School FOX 4 Features Hometown Hero: Florence Hill Elementary School On the south side of Grand Prairie, Florence Hill Elementary School has been recognized for its work to beautify and protect the environment.

Students are using their green thumbs to remember the 5 fallen Dallas officers who were ambushed in July. They're also honoring Grand Prairie police, firefighters, EMS and service men and women by planting seeds in a dry creek bed in front of their school.

Florence Hill students are excited, proud and have worked very hard. On Thursday afternoon, they'll throw hundreds of seed bombs containing native Texas wildflowers, which should be blooming in 4 to 6 weeks.

Grand Prairie businesses will join students, teachers, first responders and the military to dedicate the garden, celebrate the service and attend an open house at Florence Hill Elementary.

If you'd like to add to the student's wildflower garden and make a donation, call 972.264.0802.