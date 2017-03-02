Plano Officer Scores as Novelist

Posted:Mar 02 2017 10:22AM CST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 10:22AM CST

A veteran Plano police officer is also making a name for himself as an author.   Captain Steve Copling will soon release his third book.   And this one is a fantasy-adventure, aimed at young adults.   Dan Godwin has a look, in this Fox4ward.


