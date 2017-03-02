Plano Officer Scores as Novelist

A veteran Plano police officer is also making a name for himself as an author. Captain Steve Copling will soon release his third book. And this one is a fantasy-adventure, aimed at young adults. Dan Godwin has a look, in this Fox4ward.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
A veteran Plano police officer is also making a name for himself as an author. Captain Steve Copling will soon release his third book. And this one is a fantasy-adventure, aimed at young adults. Dan Godwin has a look, in this Fox4ward.