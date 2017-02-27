Hometown Hero: Lakeside Elementary School

For the fourth year, Lakeside Elementary School in Coppell is raising money for Leukemia Texas.

This year, the first graders raised $1,462.14 for leukemia patients in Texas. One hundred percent of the money raised goes to patients and research. The average amount for each patient is $1,250.00, and the money is used for treatment and gas to get to and from the hospital.

The students also wrote sweet letters, which mean a great deal to the patients. The Lakeside first graders learned how to help people, and that's a lesson to last their lifetime.

Each year, about 4,500 Texans are diagnosed with Leukemia, the youngest is 3 and the oldest is 92.

Leukemia patients can log on to www.leukemiatexas.org for more information. They can also call (214) 265-7393.