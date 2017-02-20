Hometown Hero: Little Hats, Big Hearts FOX 4 Features Hometown Hero: Little Hats, Big Hearts This month, one thousand babies in North Texas are getting "Little Hats, Big Heart" red knitted caps to show support for the babies, parents, doctors, nurses and staff in the fight against heart defects. February is "National Heart Month." In the U.S. 8 in one thousand babies is born with a congenital heart defect. Asher Davis-Houghton is one of those babies. He was born 17 weeks premature at Texas Health Dallas, On December 28 he weighed 1 pound, 10 ounces. February 20 he weighs 2 pounds, 10

This month, one thousand babies in North Texas are getting "Little Hats, Big Heart" red knitted caps to show support for the babies, parents, doctors, nurses and staff in the fight against heart defects.



February is "National Heart Month." In the U.S. 8 in one thousand babies is born with a congenital heart defect.



Asher Davis-Houghton is one of those babies. He was born 17 weeks premature at Texas Health Dallas, On December 28 he weighed 1 pound, 10 ounces. February 20 he weighs 2 pounds, 10 ounces.



On January 31 Asher had surgery to close the space between the two chambers of his tiny heart. Asher is a fighter, he's making progress and the goal is for him to be home with his two dads by May. Sadly, Asher's twin sister, Avery, only lived for two days. Casey Davis and James Houghton are grateful for the support their son is getting in the N.I.C.U. at Texas Health Dallas and from the American Heart Association.



If you have a Big Heart to knit Little Hats call the American Heart Association at 214.441.4200 or log on to www.Heart.org.