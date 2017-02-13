Hometown Hero: Socks for Veterans FOX 4 Features Hometown Hero: Socks for Veterans The Tommie Robinson American Legion Post 802 successfully completed Operation Socks for Veterans.

The post worked with schools, churches and community groups to get them to donate socks, bottled water, Kleenex and mints.

Post 802 assembled the gifts bags which they handed out to veterans at the Dallas VA Hospital. It was a combination of Valentine's Day and National Salute to Veteran Patients week.

About 637 gift bags were given out to grateful veterans with lots of hugs, handshakes, smiles and salutes. This is the fifth year Post 802 has done this and calls it a tremendous give back that brings them joy.

If you'd like to donate services or your time to the Dallas VA Hospital, the number to call is 214.857.0428