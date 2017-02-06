Hometown Hero: Dallas Furniture Bank FOX 4 Features Hometown Hero: Dallas Furniture Bank In Carrollton, The Dallas Furniture Banks warehouse holds 13,000 square feet of new or gently used furniture.

Since 2003, the organization has helped 3,600 families who were formerly homeless. Getting a roof over their heads is only the beginning. Getting donated furniture means their budget can be used for food, utilities, rent and transportation.

The Dallas Furniture Bank partners with 43 different agencies in Dallas, Collin, Tarrant and Denton counties. Clients from those agencies earn a voucher to shop for up to $250 worth of furniture. They also use the voucher to pay for delivery of their furniture to their new apartment.

Clients call it ‘a blessing.’ The Dallas Furniture Bank says it ‘furnishes hope.’

For more information on how to donate new or gently-used furniture, go to www.dallasfurniturebank.org.