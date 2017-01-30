Hometown Hero: Haltom High School

From February 6 to the 24, Haltom High School in Tarrant County will raise "Pennies For Patients."

The students have a goal of $3,000 for research and patient services in North Texas to fight leukemia and other blood cancers. They've partnered with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of North Texas.

Haltom High School students have two special reasons for doing this. A 2013 graduate, Jacob Cardona, died at the age of 21 from complications of leukemia in July of 2016. Jacob was a point guard on Haltom's Buffalos basketball team and was Homecoming King. He earned a scholarship to the University of North Texas.

Christian Barajas attends Haltom High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2013 and is now in remission.

In memory of Jacob and in honor of Christian, the students will raise Pennies For Patients.

If you'd like to make a donation, click here.