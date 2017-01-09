Hometown Hero: Richard Gonzalez

Eight years ago, Richard Gonzalez ran a half marathon and asked where the money went. When he learned it was Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, he decided to volunteer.

Eight years later, he volunteers once a week playing cards and making art and crafts with the patients. He's also vice president of the Volunteer Executive Committee, which represents the more than 800 volunteers.

Richard says it's wonderful being able to give back to the community by helping the kids. He says it's the best feeling in the world.

The dedicated volunteer is also a Dallas Cowboys flag runner. On game day at AT&T Stadium, he's part of the 24-man squad that gets the fans fired up. The flag weighs about 20 pounds, and they have to be in shape to run up and down the sidelines.

Richard's predicting a post-season Cowboys victory over the Packers 35-24.