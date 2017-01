FOX 4 Features

A Century Later, Time to Play Ball in Cleburne

For the first time in nearly a century, minor league baseball is returning to Cleburne, Texas, in Johnson County. It'll happen in the spring of 2017, and to commemorate the occasion, Cleburne's mayor has a new book out, looking at the surprising, colorful history of baseball in his city. Dan Godwin has a look, in this Fox4ward.