Four men indicted in connection to Shavon Randle's 2017 murder 2019 05:36PM By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 16 2019 03:08PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 16 2019 05:36PM CDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 05:36PM CDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424182974" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Four people have been indicted on new charges in connection to 13-year-old Shavon Randle’s kidnapping and murder in 2017.</p> <p>A Dallas County grand jury on Thursday indicted Desmond Jones, Devontae Owens, Laquon Wilkerson and Darius Fields on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.</p> <p>The new indictments describe a conspiracy to kidnap and murder 13-year-old Shavon. They are the first charges officially connecting someone to Shavon’s murder. Previously, there were only charges for kidnapping, firearm violations and drug possession.</p> <p>Shavon had just turned 13 six days before she was kidnapped on June 28, 2017. She was found murdered four days later over stolen marijuana that her immediate family had nothing to do with. She was found shot to death in an East Oak Cliff trap house along with her cousin, Michael Titus</p> <p>Wilkerson, Owens and Jones were charged with aggravated kidnapping. Fields and his girlfriend, Laporsha Polley, were charged on federal weapons violations.</p> <p>Polley was sentenced to four years in prison while Fields was sentenced to 18 years on the gun charges. When Fields was sentenced, his attorney pointed out Judge Barbara Lynn ruled he was not part of taking Shavon.</p> <p>“We're happy that the judge made a finding that he did not have anything to do with the kidnapping of her that she made it clear that he didn't order that kidnap,” said Bill Cox, Field’s attorney.</p> <p>However, the new Dallas County indictments tell a different story. Fields, Wilkerson, Owens and Jones are all charged with engaging in organized crime and implicated them in Shavon's kidnapping and murder.</p> <p>“There are certain facts that come out about the federal offense,” said attorney Anthony Farmer, who is not involved in the case. “And those same facts are typically used in the state case, and they track the indictment for the state case.”</p> <p>The indictments are the first to officially accuse anyone of Shavon murder. They state that the four men “collaborated in carrying on criminal activities and unlawfully conspired to commit murder and aggravated kidnapping.” Investigators say they staged Titus to make his murder appear to be a suicide.</p> <p>“There was a conspiracy to commit these felonies,” Farmer said. “And conspiracy cases are very difficult to defend.”</p> <p>The new charges mean someone will finally have to answer for Shavon’s murder.</p> <p>“When a young girl is abducted and eventually murdered, then you want folks to feel like law enforcement is doing everything they can to address that situation,” Farmer said.</p> <p>Polley was listed as a co-conspirator in the charges, but she was not indicted. Investigators say she was part of the organized criminal activities but was not involved in any part of Shavon’s kidnapping or murder. </p> <p>READ MORE: </p> <p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/family-wants-public-to-remember-shavon-randle-two-years-after-her-murder">Family wants public to remember Shavon Randle two years after her murder</a></p> <p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/man-connected-to-lancaster-teens-death-to-be-sentenced">Man connected to Lancaster teen's death given 18-year sentence</a></p> <p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/bystander-murdered-outside-fort-worth-convenience-store" title="Bystander Murdered Outside Fort Worth Convenience Store" data-articleId="424277984" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Customer Killed at Convenience Store" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bystander Murdered Outside Fort Worth Convenience Store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jurors-see-physical-evidence-in-trial-for-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson" title="Jurors see physical evidence in trial for missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson" data-articleId="424218102" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Physical_evidence_shown_in_trial_for_mis_0_7598466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Physical_evidence_shown_in_trial_for_mis_0_7598466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Physical_evidence_shown_in_trial_for_mis_0_7598466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Physical_evidence_shown_in_trial_for_mis_0_7598466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Physical_evidence_shown_in_trial_for_mis_0_7598466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dionne Anglin reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jurors see physical evidence in trial for missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 05:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 05:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The state continued with a string of investigators talking about the physical evidence collected after a Fort Worth woman disappeared. Her boyfriend is now on trial for her kidnapping.</p><p>Although Friday was the third day of testimony, it was the first time Typhenie Johnson’s mother attended the proceedings.</p><p>The suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Revill, has listened to testimony without any noticeable reaction throughout the trial.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/construction-on-globe-life-field-nearly-75-complete" title="Construction on Globe Life Field nearly 75% complete" data-articleId="424213813" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Construction on Globe Life Field nearly 75% complete</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 05:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Construction crews at Globe Life Field in Arlington say they're nearly 75% finished with the future home of the Texas Rangers.</p><p>Architects released new renderings of the field Friday showing what the completed project will look like.</p><p>That big steel retractable roof is almost halfway complete. Crews hope to finish it by the end of October.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bystander-murdered-outside-fort-worth-convenience-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_20190817032840"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bystander Murdered Outside Fort Worth Convenience Store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The NYPD was searching for a person of interest in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday." title="rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYPD hunts for W. Va man after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/easy-rider-star-peter-fonda-dies-at-79-according-to-reports"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Actor Peter Fonda poses during the red carpet prior the opening ceremony of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in March of 2019. Va man after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/easy-rider-star-peter-fonda-dies-at-79-according-to-reports" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor&#x20;Peter&#x20;Fonda&#x20;poses&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;red&#x20;carpet&#x20;prior&#x20;the&#x20;opening&#x20;ceremony&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Guadalajara&#x20;International&#x20;Film&#x20;Festival&#x20;in&#x20;March&#x20;of&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Leonardo&#x20;Alvarez&#x20;Hernandez&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Easy Rider' star Peter Fonda dies at 79, according to reports</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jurors-see-physical-evidence-in-trial-for-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jurors see physical evidence in trial for missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/construction-on-globe-life-field-nearly-75-complete" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Construction on Globe Life Field nearly 75% complete</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/steamy-summer-continues" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Steamy Summer Continues</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 