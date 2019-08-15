< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Four children are victims of gun violence in Dallas since June

Gun violence in Dallas has claimed the lives of four innocent children and young teens since June.

The death of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett when bullets ripped through her family's Roseland Townhomes apartment on Wednesday is the fourth child or young teen killed by gun violence in Dallas since June 19.

Marvin Earle is a former mortgage banker and Parkland board member who operates an internet radio station among his business ventures.

"I do believe the breakdown of the family, I do believe the breakdown of the community, and I do believe we need to have a better job at community policing," Earle said.

Kia Westbrook and Darrion Lewis are part of Behind Every Door, a non-profit working to change outcomes in Roseland Homes. family, I do believe the breakdown of the community, and I do believe we need to have a better job at community policing," Earle said.</p><p>Kia Westbrook and Darrion Lewis are part of Behind Every Door, a non-profit working to change outcomes in Roseland Homes. They see that pressure pushing some to make poor choices.</p><p>"The only way I cope with it is in the streets, and it's the fact that I feel like I have to find love and I ride with who loves me," Lewis said.</p><p>"Where are the resources? Where is the help? Where is the table that I can sit at and turn my life around? Where are the economic opportunities?" Westbrook said.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/2nd-suspect-arrested-for-gun-battle-that-killed-innocent-dallas-13-year-old">After 13-year-old Malik Tyler was killed in dope dealers' crossfire</a> when he was leaving a Pleasant Grove store, Willie Franklin and 12 others who grew up in Pleasant Grove threw a community event at the same corner Malik lost his life.</p><p>"It was, to say the least, heartbreaking. It was just hurtful to see this happen again," Franklin said. "I feel like it's our responsibility to try to save our own neighborhoods. If we just get together and help each other and talk to one another, I feel that's the answer that's contagious."</p><p>"There are churches. There are non-profits. There are mentors," Earle said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arlington-isd-police-team-up-to-form-assessment-program" title="Arlington ISD, police team up to form assessment program" data-articleId="424642374" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Arlington_ISD__police_team_up_to_form_as_0_7603585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Arlington_ISD__police_team_up_to_form_as_0_7603585_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Arlington_ISD__police_team_up_to_form_as_0_7603585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Arlington_ISD__police_team_up_to_form_as_0_7603585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Arlington_ISD__police_team_up_to_form_as_0_7603585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Macy Jenkins reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arlington ISD, police team up to form assessment program</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 08:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 09:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Arlington ISD and the Arlington Police Department announced a partnership to help prevent school shootings. It's a program the district and police say has been more than a year in the making.</p><p>It's a "comprehensive threat assessment plan" to identify at-risk students who may pose a danger to themselves or others. The district hopes the program will be a model for other districts that are now required to develop similar programs under a new state law.</p><p>Before Governor Greg Abbott signed into law school safety legislation this summer, Arlington ISD and Arlington police had already been working on a comprehensive school threat assessment program.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/electricity-providers-urge-conservation-as-high-temps-strain-power-grid" title="Electricity providers urge conservation as high temps strain power grid" data-articleId="424637260" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Electricity_providers_urge_conservation__0_7603581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Electricity_providers_urge_conservation__0_7603581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Electricity_providers_urge_conservation__0_7603581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Electricity_providers_urge_conservation__0_7603581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Electricity_providers_urge_conservation__0_7603581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blake Hanson reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Electricity providers urge conservation as high temps strain power grid</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 09:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This stretch of brutal heat has pushed the state's electrical grid to issue conservation alerts.</p><p>Energy providers on Monday continued to ask customers to use less power to ease the strain on the grid. Last week was the closest the grid has been in years to rolling blackouts.</p><p>We avoided an emergency alert on Monday. But the amount of reserve energy available is tight. One local economist believes he knows what's causing it, and it's only going to get worse if nothing changes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/some-students-left-without-ride-after-mesquite-isd-cancels-bus-route" title="Some students left without ride after Mesquite ISD cancels bus route" data-articleId="424614137" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Some_students_left_without_ride_after_Me_0_7603018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Some_students_left_without_ride_after_Me_0_7603018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Some_students_left_without_ride_after_Me_0_7603018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Some_students_left_without_ride_after_Me_0_7603018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Some_students_left_without_ride_after_Me_0_7603018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Natalie Solis reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Some students left without ride after Mesquite ISD cancels bus route</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 05:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 05:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The first day of school started off rocky for some Mesquite ISD students and parents when the school bus never showed.</p><p>It turns out the district canceled a bus route. And while a letter about that went out in June, not every family got it.</p><p>Some students at McKenzie Elementary had to walk to school at the last minute because their bus never showed. 