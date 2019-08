- Construction crews found fossils while digging up ground for the new Plano Police Department substation.

It was found while pouring foundation at the McDermott Rd. and Robinson Rd. intersection.

The fossil was found in a single 50-pound rock.

A spokesperson for the city of Plano said it's not uncommon to find fossils in North Texas, but it is rare to find them so close to the surface.

Normally, they're found much deeper.