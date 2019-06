- Teachers in the Fort Worth Independent School District will get pay raises.

On Tuesday night, the school board approved its budget for the upcoming school year. Part of it calls for a 2% raise for teachers.

Starting pay for the district will go from $53,000 to $54,000.

The raise is independent of an estimated $15 million coming from the state with the passage of House Bill 3 earlier this year.

Fort Worth ISD will decide what to do with that money once it comes in.