- The Fort Worth teacher who was fired over a controversial tweet about illegal immigrants plans to contest her termination.

The attorney for Georgia Clark says she intends to request a hearing.

The teacher sent a tweet to President Donald Trump last month asking if anything could be done to "remove illegals from Fort Worth."

The Fort Worth School Board voted on her termination Tuesday after parents and teachers demanded it.

Clark is an English teacher at Carter-Riverside High School.

The school board voted unanimously 8-0 to fire Clark, who now has 15 days to appeal her termination with the Texas Education Agency.

The termination doesn’t go into effect until after that point, if the appeal fails or is not sought.