Fort Worth officials appeal order to turn over documents in Joel Fitzgerald lawsuit data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/V_803%206PM_TZ%20JOEL%20FITZGERALD_00.00.00.02_1567638782507.png_7638823_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/V_803%206PM_TZ%20JOEL%20FITZGERALD_00.00.00.02_1567638782507.png_7638823_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/V_803%206PM_TZ%20JOEL%20FITZGERALD_00.00.00.02_1567638782507.png_7638823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/V_803%206PM_TZ%20JOEL%20FITZGERALD_00.00.00.02_1567638782507.png_7638823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427381403-427381278" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/V_803%206PM_TZ%20JOEL%20FITZGERALD_00.00.00.02_1567638782507.png_7638823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/V_803%206PM_TZ%20JOEL%20FITZGERALD_00.00.00.02_1567638782507.png_7638823_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/V_803%206PM_TZ%20JOEL%20FITZGERALD_00.00.00.02_1567638782507.png_7638823_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/V_803%206PM_TZ%20JOEL%20FITZGERALD_00.00.00.02_1567638782507.png_7638823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/V_803%206PM_TZ%20JOEL%20FITZGERALD_00.00.00.02_1567638782507.png_7638823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Sep 04 2019 06:13PM CDT style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V-JOEL%20FITZGERALD%20PRESS%20CONFERENCE%20530P_00.00.13.17_1559947026912.png_7365243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Hearing in case of fired FWPD Chief Fitzgerald</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/attorney-for-fired-fort-worth-pd-chief-joel-fitzgerald-steps-up-pressure-on-city"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V-JOEL%20FITZGERALD%20PRESS%20CONFERENCE%20530P_00.00.13.17_1559947026912.png_7365243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Attorney for fired FWPD chief steps up pressure</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fired-fort-worth-police-chief-threatens-legal-action-against-the-city"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/07/V-NAACP%20ON%20FW%20CHIEF%20FITZGERALD%205A_00.00.15.09_1546878137152.png_6596351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Fired FWPD chief wins restraining order vs. dept.</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>Fort Worth's fired police chief says the city is trying to avoid a court order to turn over documents.</p><p>Joel Fitzgerald was fired in May for what the city said was a series of actions that damaged trust in his leadership. Fitzgerald says the city got rid of him because he was about expose corruption at city hall and he wants his job back.</p><p>Both sides argued over a request for emails and instant message chats in court on Wednesday. Fitzgerald's attorneys tried to highlight what they call a pattern of city employees mismanaging data – specifically, retaining inner office emails and instant messaging. The city continued to call Fitzgerald's request for digital files burdensome and unreasonable.</p><p>"Even though the number of documents to be produced has been reduced substantially the city still doesn't want to produce them,” said Stephen Kennedy, Fitzgerald’s attorney.</p><p>Judge Monica Purdy last week sided with Fitzgerald and ordered the city to turn over digital files including emails and instant chats of several employees, though she narrowed the scope of what his team could request.</p><p>The city's attorneys on Wednesday, in front of Judge Gena Slaughter, argued why the city is appealing that ruling.</p><p>"The request that they have made requires the city to examine more than 7,000 email accounts to look at each one of those email accounts to see if they used any of 35 words, including the word ‘delete’,” said Fort Worth attorney Christopher Troutt.</p><p>But Judge Slaughter pushed back.</p><p>"You don't have to go into 7,000 email boxes. you go into the email server and put in the correct parameters and go from there,” Slaughter said.</p><p>Fitzgerald's attorney went further. He quoted an instant message chat already entered as evidence between a high ranking it department staffer and another employee. They joked about deleting emails pertaining to an unrelated lawsuit.</p><p>"If you're a champion of open government, if you believe in transparency of government, if you believe in the open records act, you should be able to know what these employees are doing and when they're doing it. More News Stories src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/V_CENTERVILLE%20RD_%20ROAD%20RAGE%20SHOOTING%2010P_00.00.22.13_1567653574091.png_7639626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/V_CENTERVILLE%20RD_%20ROAD%20RAGE%20SHOOTING%2010P_00.00.22.13_1567653574091.png_7639626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/V_CENTERVILLE%20RD_%20ROAD%20RAGE%20SHOOTING%2010P_00.00.22.13_1567653574091.png_7639626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/V_CENTERVILLE%20RD_%20ROAD%20RAGE%20SHOOTING%2010P_00.00.22.13_1567653574091.png_7639626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/V_CENTERVILLE%20RD_%20ROAD%20RAGE%20SHOOTING%2010P_00.00.22.13_1567653574091.png_7639626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man killed in Garland road rage shooting started incident by throwing bottle at vehicle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 10:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The man who was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Garland last month instigated the situation, police say.</p><p>At 1 p.m. on August 22, police found 33-year-old Francisco Pasillas injured from a gunshot wound in his Cadillac Escalade near the corner of Northwest Highway and Centerville Road. He later died at a hospital.</p><p>MORE: 1 person dead after Garland road rage shooting</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/plano-man-given-life-sentence-for-2017-murder-of-princeton-woman" title="Plano man given life sentence for 2017 murder of Princeton woman" data-articleId="427421070" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Delvin%20Powell_1567652358495.jpg_7639607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Delvin%20Powell_1567652358495.jpg_7639607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Delvin%20Powell_1567652358495.jpg_7639607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Delvin%20Powell_1567652358495.jpg_7639607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Delvin%20Powell_1567652358495.jpg_7639607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Plano man given life sentence for 2017 murder of Princeton woman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 09:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Plano man was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2017 death of a Princeton woman.</p><p>Kelli Underwood was killed in her home almost two years ago to the day.</p><p>Delvin Powell, 40, and an accomplice were the last ones seen with Underwood while she was alive.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/football-game-between-plano-el-paso-high-schools-shows-unity-between-the-two-communities" title="Football game between Plano, El Paso high schools shows unity between the two communities" data-articleId="427415817" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Game_between_Plano__El_Paso_schools_show_0_7639395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Game_between_Plano__El_Paso_schools_show_0_7639395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Game_between_Plano__El_Paso_schools_show_0_7639395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Game_between_Plano__El_Paso_schools_show_0_7639395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Game_between_Plano__El_Paso_schools_show_0_7639395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thursday night, the football teams for two schools linked by tragedy, will meet on the field at The Star in Frisco." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Football game between Plano, El Paso high schools shows unity between the two communities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 09:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 09:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thursday night, the football teams for two schools linked by tragedy, will meet on the field at The Star in Frisco.</p><p>Eastwood High School in El Paso is in North Texas to play against Plano Senior High School.</p><p>It's a game that almost didn't happen after last month's mass shooting.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/football-game-between-plano-el-paso-high-schools-shows-unity-between-the-two-communities"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/P_PLANO%20SENIOR%20EASTWOOD%20GAME%20PREVIEW%209P_00.00.23.10_1567649440428.png_7639429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_PLANO SENIOR EASTWOOD GAME PREVIEW 9P_00.00.23.10_1567649440428.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Football game between Plano, El Paso high schools shows unity between the two communities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texas-firefighters-offer-support-counseling-to-those-who-responded-to-odessa-mass-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/P_GARLAND%20PLANO%20FIRE%20ODESSA%20PEER%20SUPPORT%209P_00.00.02.20_1567648090294.png_7639424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_GARLAND PLANO FIRE ODESSA PEER SUPPORT 9P_00.00.02.20_1567648090294.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>North Texas firefighters offer support, counseling to those who responded to Odessa mass shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trackdown-help-find-gerald-harris-killer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/P_TRACKDOWN%20SKILLMAN%20MURDER%209P_00.01.11.01_1567644295950.png_7638986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_TRACKDOWN SKILLMAN MURDER 9P_00.01.11.01_1567644295950.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trackdown: Help find Gerald Harris' killer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/database-containing-hundreds-of-millions-of-facebook-users-phone-numbers-discovered-online"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/FacebookPhoneNumberDatabase_Banner_getty_1567639510167_7638944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A young woman scrolls through Facebook on her phone as she sits outside a coffee shop in Jacksonville, Oregon. Hundreds of millions of phone numbers linked to user accounts were discovered in an online database. Featured Videos 