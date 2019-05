- Two Fort Worth police officers were hurt in an accident caused by a suspected drunken driver.

The officers were on the scene of an earlier accident on the South Freeway at Berry Street around 10 p.m. Monday.

A man drove right into both patrol cars. One officer in a vehicle and the other was standing nearby.

Both officers, as well as the suspected drunken driver, were hurt and taken to the hospital. They are all expected to recover.

The driver who caused the crash, 69-year-old Theodore Franklin, is facing DWI charges.