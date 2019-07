- A Fort Worth police officer is being praised for his kind gesture and going above and beyond to serve his community.

Officer Matt Davis was on patrol Friday on the city's south side when he stopped to share his dinner with a homeless man.

Kim Bazzell was walking down Magnolia Avenue watched it all play out and took a picture of the two.

It turns out, Officer Davis and the man named Jason have known each other for a long time and share a meal often.

Bazzell posted the photo on Facebook to say thank you to the officer.

"All you hear anymore are the bad things about police and not the good things. This was just too good to not share. Thank you, Fort Worth PD for your kindness. We back the Blue," she said.