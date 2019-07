- The man who police say was behind a deadly stabbing Friday evening in Fort Worth has told police that he killed a man in self-defense.

Investigators say 47-year-old Aaron Dennison used a knife to stab a man multiple times in an apartment on Ivy Wood Lane.

Dennison called officers to the area at about 7 p.m.

He said the victim tried to choke him, and that’s when he fought back.

But investigators say evidence, along with information from two witnesses, did not line up with Dennison's story.

Dennison now faces a murder charge.