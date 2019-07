- Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price wants a city commission member to resign because of some controversial Facebook posts.

Mike Steele sits on the Human Relations Commission which is focused on anti-discrimination efforts.

A Facebook account under Steele's name includes derogatory posts about Muslims, transgender people and immigrants.

"This position as Human Relations Commissioner demands that you be respectable and equitable with all people. That's what that commission's about," the mayor said. "I can guarantee you this. We'll be looking at a tighter vetting process on this and particularly some type of social media policy."

Steele refused to resign.

The Fort Worth City Council does have the authority to remove him. The Human Relations Commission can also recommend he be removed.