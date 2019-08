- An intersection near Texas Christian University in Fort Worth is shut down because of a large water main break.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the concrete near University and Park Hill drives began to buckle Friday around 1 p.m.

Video from SKY 4 showed water bubbling up from multiple cracks and rushing down the streets.

A water department spokesperson confirmed that a water main break caused the road to collapse.

Firefighters checked surrounding businesses and homes for flooding but say the water began to subside before it caused any structural damage.

“When I drove up, I live right here. The entire road was flooded. And at the time, cars were still trying to pass over it,” recalled Forest Moore. “So you had cars trying to go over and above and all of the concrete and all the asphalt was just tipping back and forth. Water was spewing out. It was not very safe.”

According to the water department, part of the issue is that there are multiple water lines in the area. It took two hours before the water started to recede.

Spokesperson Mary Gugliuzza says crews are isolating the correct valves to shut off. They are trying to make sure they don’t impact any other underground utilities. They believe the water main break could have been caused by shifting soil or pressure along the water line.

The water department says repairs will take several days. Until then, drivers should avoid the area.