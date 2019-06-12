< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News caused by water main break"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/fort-worth-fire-truck-falls-into-sinkhole-caused-by-water-main-break">Fort Worth fire truck falls into sinkhole caused by water main break</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/tipster-uses-gender-swap-filter-to-pose-as-underage-girl-allegedly-catches-cop-seeking-sex"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Snapchat%20logo%20by%20man%27s%20arrest_1560384670213.jpg_7390711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘Tipster' uses gender-swap filter to pose as underage girl, allegedly catches cop seeking sex"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/tipster-uses-gender-swap-filter-to-pose-as-underage-girl-allegedly-catches-cop-seeking-sex">‘Tipster' uses gender-swap filter to pose as underage girl, allegedly catches cop seeking sex</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/trackdown-help-find-13-year-old-malik-tyler-s-killers"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/0612trackdownsuspect_1560385634008_7390721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Trackdown: Help find 13-year-old Malik Tyler's killers"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/trackdown-help-find-13-year-old-malik-tyler-s-killers">Trackdown: Help find 13-year-old Malik Tyler's killers</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-police-arrest-man-accused-of-killing-muhlaysia-booker-2-others"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dallas police arrest man accused of killing Muhlaysia Booker, 2 others"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-police-arrest-man-accused-of-killing-muhlaysia-booker-2-others">Dallas police arrest man accused of killing Muhlaysia Booker, 2 others</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/fort-worth-fire-truck-falls-into-sinkhole-caused-by-water-main-break">Fort Worth fire truck falls into sinkhole caused by water main break</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/tipster-uses-gender-swap-filter-to-pose-as-underage-girl-allegedly-catches-cop-seeking-sex">‘Tipster' uses gender-swap filter to pose as underage girl, allegedly catches cop seeking sex</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/trackdown-help-find-13-year-old-malik-tyler-s-killers">Trackdown: Help find 13-year-old Malik Tyler's killers</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-police-arrest-man-accused-of-killing-muhlaysia-booker-2-others">Dallas police arrest man accused of killing Muhlaysia Booker, 2 others</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/elan-city-lights-tenants-what-are-we-going-to-do-">Elan City Lights tenants: ‘What are we going to do?'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/mom-arrested-after-entering-elementary-school-and-confronting-sons-alleged-bullies">Mom Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=77456887"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1782_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1782"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> Fort Worth fire truck falls into sinkhole caused by water main break

Posted Jun 12 2019 09:22PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 09:25PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 09:36PM CDT By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Jun 12 2019 09:22PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 09:25PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 09:36PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CANTERBURY%20CIRCLE%20WATER%20MAIN%20BREAK%209P_00.00.01.29_1560392507164.png_7391092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CANTERBURY%20CIRCLE%20WATER%20MAIN%20BREAK%209P_00.00.01.29_1560392507164.png_7391092_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CANTERBURY%20CIRCLE%20WATER%20MAIN%20BREAK%209P_00.00.01.29_1560392507164.png_7391092_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CANTERBURY%20CIRCLE%20WATER%20MAIN%20BREAK%209P_00.00.01.29_1560392507164.png_7391092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CANTERBURY%20CIRCLE%20WATER%20MAIN%20BREAK%209P_00.00.01.29_1560392507164.png_7391092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412384083-412384058" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CANTERBURY%20CIRCLE%20WATER%20MAIN%20BREAK%209P_00.00.01.29_1560392507164.png_7391092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth fire truck is back on solid ground after falling into a small hole while responding to a water main break on Wednesday.</p> <p>The water main break happened on Canterbury Circle in Fort Worth near I-30 and East Loop 820. The break cracked the road.</p> <p>Homeowners say they could see the water rushing out from beneath the pavement. Several people started to worry their homes would flood.</p> <p>But when the fire department arrived, they found out just how unstable the road had become after a water main break underground.</p> <p>Battalion Chief James McAmis says he got the call around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday that water was rushing down Canterbury Circle.</p> <p>11-year-old Yaretzi Flores was in her room when her mom shouted to call 911.</p> <p>“I ran outside and I saw that it looks like a river all around the place,” she recalled.</p> <p>Meanwhile, her brother Jared Flores was at work when he got a frantic call from mom to get home.</p> <p>“As soon as I came in, I just saw water running from about two blocks down,” Jared said. “I’m like that can’t be coming from my house.”</p> <p>Chief McAmis says the Fort Worth Water Department started shutting off the valves as fire engine squad 2 slowly made its way down Canterbury Circle. Right in front of the Flores home, the fire engine went down and created a large sinkhole in the middle of the street.</p> <p>Yaretzi and Jared say they spent an hour trying to sweep the water out of their garage with brooms.</p> <p>Eventually, a tow truck arrived and workers hooked the frame of the truck to a crane.</p> <p>Neighbors, police and the Flores Family all gathered to watch as squad 2 finally came out of the hole. The driver was unharmed and breathed a sigh of relief.</p> <p>The challenge for road crews is to make sure the street is stable enough to reopen. Chief McAmis does not have a time frame on when the sinkhole will be filled. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/uber-will-no-longer-offer-jump-e-bikes-in-dallas" title="Uber will no longer offer Jump e-bikes in Dallas" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-UBER%20JUMP%20BIKES%20PULLED%209P_00.00.05.29_1560393769491.png_7391426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-UBER%20JUMP%20BIKES%20PULLED%209P_00.00.05.29_1560393769491.png_7391426_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-UBER%20JUMP%20BIKES%20PULLED%209P_00.00.05.29_1560393769491.png_7391426_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-UBER%20JUMP%20BIKES%20PULLED%209P_00.00.05.29_1560393769491.png_7391426_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-UBER%20JUMP%20BIKES%20PULLED%209P_00.00.05.29_1560393769491.png_7391426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Uber will no longer offer Jump e-bikes in Dallas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Uber is pulling its Jump electric bikes out of Dallas.</p><p>The bikes only arrived in Dallas in January.</p><p>Uber says it will still offer Jump scooters as well as Lime scooters in the Uber app.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/farmers-branch-officer-fatally-shoots-man-who-tried-to-run-him-over" title="Farmers Branch officer fatally shoots man who tried to run him over" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Farmers Branch officer fatally shoots man who tried to run him over</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a Farmers Branch police officer shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon who allegedly tried to run over the officer.</p><p>The shooting happened on Emerald Street near Royal Lane and I-35-E in far Northwest Dallas just after 7 p.m.</p><p>Police sources tell FOX 4 the Farmers Branch officer tried to stop a man from stealing a car. After the man hit the officer with the car, the officer shot through the windshield and killed the suspect.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trackdown-help-find-13-year-old-malik-tyler-s-killers" title="Trackdown: Help find 13-year-old Malik Tyler's killers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Trackdown__Help_find_13_year_old_Malik_T_0_7391190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Trackdown__Help_find_13_year_old_Malik_T_0_7391190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Trackdown__Help_find_13_year_old_Malik_T_0_7391190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Trackdown__Help_find_13_year_old_Malik_T_0_7391190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Trackdown__Help_find_13_year_old_Malik_T_0_7391190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shaun Rabb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trackdown: Help find 13-year-old Malik Tyler's killers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In this week’s Trackdown, police have released never before seen video of the shootout that killed 13-year-old Malik Tyler on June 4.</p><p>The teenager had clean hands while those in a gun battle that took his life did not.</p><p>Dallas homicide detectives have given FOX 4's Shaun Rabb video of two cars involved, along with one of the suspected shooters in last week’s incident. One man is already in jail and charged with murder in this case.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fort-worth-fire-truck-falls-into-sinkhole-caused-by-water-main-break"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CANTERBURY%20CIRCLE%20WATER%20MAIN%20BREAK%209P_00.00.01.29_1560392507164.png_7391092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-CANTERBURY CIRCLE WATER MAIN BREAK 9P_00.00.01.29_1560392507164.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fort Worth fire truck falls into sinkhole caused by water main break</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/tipster-uses-gender-swap-filter-to-pose-as-underage-girl-allegedly-catches-cop-seeking-sex"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Snapchat%20logo%20by%20man%27s%20arrest_1560384670213.jpg_7390711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Snapchat app is displayed on the home screen of an iPhone, alongside a booking photo of 40-year-old Robert Davies. (Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images and San Jose Police Department)" title="Snapchat logo by man's arrest_1560384670213.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Tipster' uses gender-swap filter to pose as underage girl, allegedly catches cop seeking sex</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trackdown-help-find-13-year-old-malik-tyler-s-killers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/0612trackdownsuspect_1560385634008_7390721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trackdown suspect Malik Tyler"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trackdown: Help find 13-year-old Malik Tyler's killers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-police-arrest-man-accused-of-killing-muhlaysia-booker-2-others"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Booker murder suspect_1560381286688.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas police arrest man accused of killing Muhlaysia Booker, 2 others</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fort-worth-fire-truck-falls-into-sinkhole-caused-by-water-main-break" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CANTERBURY%20CIRCLE%20WATER%20MAIN%20BREAK%209P_00.00.01.29_1560392507164.png_7391092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CANTERBURY%20CIRCLE%20WATER%20MAIN%20BREAK%209P_00.00.01.29_1560392507164.png_7391092_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CANTERBURY%20CIRCLE%20WATER%20MAIN%20BREAK%209P_00.00.01.29_1560392507164.png_7391092_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CANTERBURY%20CIRCLE%20WATER%20MAIN%20BREAK%209P_00.00.01.29_1560392507164.png_7391092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CANTERBURY%20CIRCLE%20WATER%20MAIN%20BREAK%209P_00.00.01.29_1560392507164.png_7391092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Fort Worth fire truck falls into sinkhole caused by water main break</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/farmers-branch-officer-fatally-shoots-man-who-tried-to-run-him-over" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Farmers Branch officer fatally shoots man who tried to run him over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/tipster-uses-gender-swap-filter-to-pose-as-underage-girl-allegedly-catches-cop-seeking-sex" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Snapchat%20logo%20by%20man%27s%20arrest_1560384670213.jpg_7390711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Snapchat%20logo%20by%20man%27s%20arrest_1560384670213.jpg_7390711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Snapchat%20logo%20by%20man%27s%20arrest_1560384670213.jpg_7390711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Snapchat%20logo%20by%20man%27s%20arrest_1560384670213.jpg_7390711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Snapchat%20logo%20by%20man%27s%20arrest_1560384670213.jpg_7390711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Snapchat&#x20;app&#x20;is&#x20;displayed&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;home&#x20;screen&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;iPhone&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;booking&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;40-year-old&#x20;Robert&#x20;Davies&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;and&#x20;San&#x20;Jose&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Tipster' uses gender-swap filter to pose as underage girl, allegedly catches cop seeking sex</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trackdown-help-find-13-year-old-malik-tyler-s-killers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/0612trackdownsuspect_1560385634008_7390721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/0612trackdownsuspect_1560385634008_7390721_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/0612trackdownsuspect_1560385634008_7390721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/0612trackdownsuspect_1560385634008_7390721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/0612trackdownsuspect_1560385634008_7390721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trackdown: Help find 13-year-old Malik Tyler's killers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-search-for-suspect-who-attacked-autistic-man-at-a-north-texas-mcdonald-s" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police search for suspect who attacked autistic man at a North Texas McDonald's</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 