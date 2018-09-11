Missing Fort Worth FD arson dog found safe

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Sep 11 2018 07:06AM CDT

Updated: Sep 11 2018 10:24AM CDT

FORT WORTH, Texas - Firefighters in Fort Worth thanked members of the public who helped find their missing arson dog.

Willie, a yellow lab, got loose Monday near North Crowley High School. The fire department sent out photos of him Tuesday morning to get help finding him.

The department said he was found safe later that morning about a mile and a half away from his home.

"Thanks again to everyone who helped us locate him," Fort Worth Fire said on Twitter.

