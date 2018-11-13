Fort Worth City Council set to vote on plan to fix troubled pension fund

The Fort Worth City Council could vote Tuesday night on a plan to address a $1.6 billion gap in the municipal pension fund.

As of right now, the pension is forecasted to go broke in 21 years. The plan covers 10,000 current and retired city employees, including police officers and firefighters. The proposal would raise pension contributions and limit the cost of living adjustments.

There is a nervousness among Fort Worth firefighters and police officers wondering if they've been able to sway enough of the council to vote no or at least table the issue to give it more time.

Firefighters and police officers gathered near city hall for a pre-meeting rally of sorts. They ordered pizza, passed out t-Shirts with the words: ‘A promise made. A promise kept.’ It was meant to support current retirees.

The city's pension faces a future shortfall of $1.6 billion. To fix it, the city has proposed increasing contributions from employees and reducing the cost of living adjustment for current retirees. Many of them were alongside current employees packed city hall Tuesday night as a show of solidarity.

The COLA was something employees didn't want touched. Right now, it’s at two percent now. The proposal would drop it to one percent.

Retirees like Angela Jay say they depend on the Cost of Living Adjustment to make ends meet.

"There's people that have retired 20 years ago that are living at poverty level or close to poverty level and this is all they have. This is all we have,” Jay said. “We dedicated ourselves to the city of Fort Worth. They made us promises when I hired on, and they're not following through."

Mayor Betsy Price supports the changes. She says it won't raise taxes and will be enough to keep the issue from being kicked down to Austin.

If the city can't come to a decision, the pension could be decided by state legislators in Austin when they head back to work in January.

Once the council votes, then employees will need to approve the changes. Both sides were hoping that could happen sometime in January.