Fort Worth charity works to reunite detained children with parents

A Fort Worth charity has helped dozens of undocumented children who were separated from their parents by the Trump administration reunite with their families.

Tuesday was the court-ordered deadline to have all of the younger children back with their relatives. Catholic Charities in Fort Worth has been key to the reunification effort. Of the 31 children that came into its care, 26 have been reunited with their families.

But the five remaining children are still waiting, and it’s going to be a hard road home for some of them.

“There are massive challenges right now,” immigration attorney Haim Vasquez said.

Vasquez is very familiar with the process, and he says that there are quite a few roadblocks when it comes to reunification. Not all of the children speak Spanish, making communication difficult.

"You go to many of these native areas up in the mountains or in the fields and you have many people with primary languages -- indigenous languages,” Vasquez said. “We don't have a way of providing translation services for them."

Another issue is the fact that many of the children that come into Catholic Charities’ care arrive without birth records or identifying paperwork. That makes its job even harder. It needs to be 100 percent sure that the children are going to the right family and will be cared for when they arrive.

"It is not difficult to see this will create a lasting issue not just for the children who are separated but also for the judicial and immigration system," Vasquez said.

By the end of the day, it became clear that the Trump administration failed to meet the deadline to return all of the children. Officials in Fort Worth said their work would continue.