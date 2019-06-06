< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Suspicious device reported at Fort Worth car dealership was 'elaborate firework' fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Suspicious device reported at Fort Worth car dealership was 'elaborate firework'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fort-worth-car-dealership-evacuated-while-bomb-squad-investigates-suspicious-device" data-title="Suspicious device reported at Fort Worth car dealership was 'elaborate firework'" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fort-worth-car-dealership-evacuated-while-bomb-squad-investigates-suspicious-device" addthis:title="Suspicious device reported at Fort Worth car dealership was 'elaborate firework'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411202868.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411202868");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411202868-411202227"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/0606suspiciousdevice_1559849075736_7360186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/0606suspiciousdevice_1559849075736_7360186_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/0606suspiciousdevice_1559849075736_7360186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/0606suspiciousdevice_1559849075736_7360186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/0606suspiciousdevice_1559849075736_7360186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411202868-411202227" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/0606suspiciousdevice_1559849075736_7360186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/0606suspiciousdevice_1559849075736_7360186_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 06 2019 02:28PM CDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 02:46PM CDT class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 02:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411202868" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORT WORTH, Texas</strong> - A car dealership in Fort Worth was evacuated for a time Thursday afternoon while the bomb squad investigated reports of dynamite in one of the car's trunks.</p> <p>Authorities were on scene at the CarMax in the 8400 block of Anderson Blvd., near I-30.</p> <p>The bomb squad was called after an employee reported finding dynamite in one of the vehicle's trunks.</p> <p>The scene was cleared after the Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed that it wasn't dynamite found in the car's trunk, but "elaborate fireworks."</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Scene is clearing- <a href="https://twitter.com/FortWorthFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FortWorthFire</a> confirms this was not dynamite found inside a vehicle but elaborate fireworks discovered in the trunk of a car by a Car Max employee. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother, 6-year-old child killed in late night crash in Dallas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 01:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 35-year-old woman and her 6-year-old child died in a crash late Wednesday night in Dallas.</p><p>Police say the crash happened at 11 p.m., as the driver of a white 2004 Toyota Sequoia was in the left lane in the 10100 block of Elam Rd. while merging into the left turn lane near Masters Dr.</p><p>Heladia Ochoa was the passenger in the front seat of the vehicle, and her child, Santini Ochoa, was in the back seat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/flu-ruled-out-as-cause-of-death-for-texas-couple-in-fiji" title="Flu ruled out as cause of death for Fort Worth couple in Fiji" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="David and Michelle Paul are shown in an undated photo. (Photo credit: Tracey Calanog)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flu ruled out as cause of death for Fort Worth couple in Fiji</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:19AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Health officials in Fiji said they don't yet have an answer on why a Texas couple died while vacationing on the island but that influenza has been ruled out as a potential cause.</p><p>Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services said in a statement Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing into the deaths of David Paul and Michelle Paul, but that officials don't believe the public is at risk. The couple died within two days of each other after falling ill from an unknown ailment.</p><p>Michelle Paul's father, Marc Calanog, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram this week that the couple met five years ago in Hawaii and that both loved beaches and snorkeling. He said the couple had planned to visit Fiji from May 19 to May 27, settling on that time because family members could watch their two young children.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nowitzki-way-name-change-effort-clears-first-hurdle-at-dallas-city-hall" title="Nowitzki Way name change effort clears first hurdle at Dallas City Hall" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/10/GettyImages-1138513973_1554922288205_7089638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/10/GettyImages-1138513973_1554922288205_7089638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/10/GettyImages-1138513973_1554922288205_7089638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/10/GettyImages-1138513973_1554922288205_7089638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/10/GettyImages-1138513973_1554922288205_7089638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nowitzki Way name change effort clears first hurdle at Dallas City Hall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Dallas City Council committee got the ball rolling Thursday on an effort to rename a street for Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.</p><p>The City Plan Commission approved changing a stretch of Olive Street that runs in front of the American Airlines Center to Nowitzki Way. The name change must be approved by the entire Dallas City Council, a vote that could happen within two to three months.</p><p>Councilmembers Adam Medrano, Scott Griggs and Omar Navarez signed the letter initiating the start of the name change process a few months ago. 