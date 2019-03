- The apartment fire that displaced several people in Forth Worth Friday night is being investigated as arson.

The fire at the La Jolla Apartments, located off Alexis Ave., started at about 8:45 p.m.

Fort Worth Fire Rescue crews arrived to find the entire stairwell of one of the buildings on fire. The flames quickly spread to the units.

Firefighters were able to clear the building and get the fire under control.

Investigators were able to determine the fire was intentionally set, and is now being investigated as an arson case.

Nine adults and children were displaced after the fire destroyed eight units.