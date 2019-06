- Fort Worth Animal Care & Control is in need of help from the public to deal with the recent increase in the number of animals at their shelters.

From Sunday to Tuesday, their shelter took in 266 animals, and their staff is having to take care of more than 700 animals at the main shelter and the PetSmart Adoption Centers.

On Wednesday, they had 37 animals go out, but took another 64 animals in.

The immediate need is for adopters and foster parents for medium and large dogs.

They have also ran out of non-clumping cat litter, and are seeking donations.

The main shelter, located at 4900 Martin St. in Fort Worth, is open from noon to 6 p.m. every day, with adoption fees at $10 that include include spay/neuter, microchip and vaccinations.

Click here for the available pets and for additional information.