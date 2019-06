- Hundreds of children returned to Methodist Dallas Saturday to reunite with the doctors and nurses who helped them begin their lives.

Each child spent time in the NICU because of health complications after birth.

Some doctors and nurses in the unit spent months with each child, and say these reunions are often very emotional.

One couple says their daughter had an emergency abdominal surgery the day after she was born, and then spent several weeks in the NICU.

The family hopes to continue their relationships with the nurses who helped her recover.

“As she gets older and realizes why we come here, she'll appreciate where she came from and never take it for granted. There was a small period of time where we didn't think we would have her,” said Austin and Daisy Labudda.

This was the 36th year for the reunion party.

It was ”Candyland” themed, and featured a petting zoo, pony rides, and lots of hugs and tears.