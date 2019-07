- A major figure in North Texas Higher education will be remembered a week from Saturday.

Dr. Wright Lassiter Jr. was the first African American chancellor of the Dallas County Community College District. He died Monday at the age of 85.

Lassiter was appointed chancellor in 2007 after serving as president of El Centro College for 20 years. He also led Bishop College, which is now Paul Quinn College in Dallas.

Lassiter was an ordained minister and author of several books.

His funeral will be Saturday, July 13 at Concord Church in Dallas.