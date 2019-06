- Eric Johnson is leading over Scott Griggs in the race for Dallas mayor following the release of early voting results in the runoff election.

The two finished on top of a crowded field during the June election, but neither was able to get a majority of the votes, leading to a runoff election.

The mayor's race is the highest profile race in the June runoff election.

In early voting, State Representative Eric Johnson received 57.8% of the vote, with Dallas City Councilman Scott Griggs getting the remaining 42.2%.