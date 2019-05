Dallas Love Field is keeping an area of a parking garage off limits to drivers following April’s major flooding event.

The ground floor of Garage A filled with water on April 24 during heavy rainfall, flooding approximately 100 parking spots in the lowest part of the garage next to the terminal.

A Love Field spokesman says the city immediately began pumping water from the flooded areas and later managed to clear an obstruction from the drain system. But, they're still working to improve the drainage outflow and plan to keep the garage area closed indefinitely.

Officials said there has been no further flooding with recent rainstorms, but say the closure is being done out of “an abundance of caution.”

Love Field representatives said there are still 12,000 parking spaces available for travelers in the airport’s three garages.