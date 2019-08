- Five more North Texas school districts return to class Tuesday.

Lewisville ISD welcomed back nearly 60,000 students. Students in Granbury, Mexia, Commerce and Wolfe City also had their first day.

Four districts started Monday and two started last week. On Wednesday, 53 school districts in North Texas will start school, including some larger districts like Keller, Allen and Denton.

FOX 4 viewers are already sharing their first day of school photos.

