- A Dallas volunteer group says its first group of asylum seekers has left Dallas after being transported to North Texas from the southern border with Mexico.

57 people who were already background checked by the FBI, were given food, shelter, and medical care by Dallas Responds as part of a volunteer effort to provide resources to those seeking asylum who have sponsors here in the United States.

“This is not a political thing to us. This is a humanitarian thing,” said Kyle Ogden, with Thanksgiving Foundation, and spokesman for Dallas Responds. “We're trying to help these people make their way to their sponsors. My understanding is they all have appointments in the cities they are moving with their sponsors."

Dallas Responds expects a second bus by June 15-16.

Click here if you would like to donate: www.thanksgiving.org/dallasresponds

Those interested in volunteering or donating goods can email dallasresponds@gmail.com