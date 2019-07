- Texas’ favorite fast food place has finally landed at DFW Airport.

The airport’s first Whataburger location officially opened for business Tuesday in the recently renovated Terminal E satellite concourse area.

The iconic burger chain will feed people passing through the airport from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Travelers can pick up a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit for breakfast before a flight or satisfy their hankering for Patty Melt on Texas Toast after a long trip.

The DFW location has been in the works for nearly a year now after airport officials approved a lease for the chain.

Travelers at Dallas Love Field have been able to enjoy Whataburger for several years, ever since the new Love Field concourse opened.

While Whataburger is a taste of home to many Texans, the company is trying to maintain customer loyalty in the wake of news that its owners sold a majority stake to a Chicago investment firm.

The Dobson family that has owned Whataburger will maintain a minority interest and the company promised its beloved burgers would not change despite expansion plans.