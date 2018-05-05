A big pet adoption event in Dallas on Saturday, catered to dogs with tons of treats and activities.

The first-ever Dog Dayz of Dallas featured a meet-and-greet with dogs from different rescue groups. People who brought their dogs could get them vaccinated and microchipped as well. Dogs also got to enjoy their own 'yappy hour'.

"We got doggy pies, doggy beer, which doesn't have alcohol. we have a bunch of follow rescues trying to get their dogs adopted like our dogs," said Karan Jenkins with Belovable Paws Rescue.



The event seeks to lower the number of dogs in shelters and find them forever homes.