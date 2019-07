- Two firefighters suffered minor injuries at a building fire in the Kaufman County town of Kemp.

The firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and were treated on scene.

It was a lumber and building supply company that caught fire, so authorities said there was a lot of combustible material in and around the business.

Kemp's volunteer firefighters called for assistance from nearby communities.

“A lot of woods, plywood, a lot of plastic products,” Kaufman County Fire Marshal Randy Richards said. “Even some volatile products such as naphtha, thinners and so forth.”

Firefighters believe the fire started inside the business, but it's too early to know the cause.

The building is considered a total loss.