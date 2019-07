- Lawyers for former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald say they will take the city to court if it does not agree to a have a public hearing on his dismissal.

Fitzgerald was fired for what the city manager called “work-related misconduct.”

His lawyers said the city charter requires a public hearing before his firing can be made final.

The city denied that request, so now his lawyers are planning to go in front of a judge to force the issue.

Earlier this week, the Texas Workforce Commission said it found no evidence of work misconduct.