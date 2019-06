Former Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald's attorney says he was wrongfully fired after accusing a statewide police organization of unethical behavior. He is now suing the city for $1 million.

Fort Worth's city manager fired Fitzgerald in May after what he called months of issues that began when Fitzgerald was named as the lone finalist for police commissioner of Baltimore. He later removed himself from the running.

The city manager also blames a dispute between Fitzgerald and CLEAT, a state group of law enforcement associations.

Fitzgerald's attorney also blames issues with the group. He says CLEAT was mentioned in a memo Fitzgerald sent to city leaders in December addressing a possible violation of federal regulations.

The lawsuit claims Fitzgerald was fired in retaliation for reporting to the FBI about the possible violations.