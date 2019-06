- A Fort Worth business caught fire during Sunday night's storms.

FOX 4 viewer Celeste Cooley shared video of the fire. Drivers could see the flames coming from the Makumba Night Club from Interstate 35 in south Fort Worth.

The roof of the nightclub is now gone and one of the walls collapsed before firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The cause has not been determined but investigators believe it may have been a lightning strike or downed power line.