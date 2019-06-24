The teenager who shot a classmate at Italy High School last year will spend the next few decades prison.

In January 2018, 16-year-old Chad Padilla opened fire inside the school’s cafeteria and shot 16-year-old Mahkayla Jones six times in the neck, arm and abdomen.

Classmates said the two had been in a relationship and he was upset about the breakup. He allegedly walked up to her and told her, “I’m sorry it had to end this way.” Then he shot her with a 380 semi-automatic handgun he took from his father’s house.